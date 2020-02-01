Police search for man who was improperly released from prison by Ohio authorities

The Michigan Department of Corrections and local law enforcement authorities are looking for 31-year-old Talleon Stephon Brazil who was improperly released from prison by Ohio authorities after facing criminal charges in court.

Authorities say on Jan. 14, Brazil was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto Country Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio to face drug-related charges.

He was sentence to 15-40 years in prison on Feb. 24, 2010 in Wayne Country for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery to manufacture of a controlled substance.

Brazil is around 5’10 and weighs about 205 pounds. Authorities say citizens should not approach him, but instead contact police immediately.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for any information that leads to arrest. They’re number is 1-800 Speak Up, and you can remain anonymous