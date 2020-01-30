President Trump to visit Warren auto supplier today

A big banner reading, 'Welcome President Trump' hangs on the fence outside Dana Incorporated Thursday morning.

The president is making another visit to Michigan and will be speaking at the auto supplier on Van Dyke in Warren later today.

This is the president's second visit to Michigan in the past few weeks. He was in Battle Creek Dec. 18, which was the night Congress voted for impeachment.

File photo of President Donald Trump in Battle Creek on Dec. 18, 2019.

This time around, President Trump's visit comes in the midst of his impeachment trial in the Senate. Senators are expected to continue with written questions Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to speak about a number of things in Warren but likely among them is the new trade agreement just signed into law and the impact it's expected to have on the area.

The deal overhauls the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement known as NAFTA. The agreement between US, Mexico and Canada is expected to strengthen the auto industry and improve labor relations.

Advertisement

The new trade deal still needs to be approved by Canada before it can take effect.

The president is expected to speak later Thursday afternoon. Stay with FOX 2 for streaming information.