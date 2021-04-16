Prince Philip funeral: Duke of Edinburgh to be laid to rest in royal remembrance

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the oldest living descendant of the late Queen Victoria of Britain will have a royal ceremonial funeral that will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public.

To deter crowds from gathering during the pandemic, the entire procession and funeral will take place within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles west of London. It will be shown live on television and streamed in its entirety on NewsNOW from FOX.

The service will mark the death of a royal patriarch who was also a beloved husband and father, and one of a dwindling number of veterans of World War II.

Hymns and music will reflect Philip’s military ties and wartime service in the Royal Navy, as well as his more than seven decades of support for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

Many elements of the funeral are steeped in military and royal protocol, from the armed forces personnel lining the funeral route to the artillery salutes and Philip’s naval cap and sword atop the coffin. More than 700 military personnel are set to take part, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

Philip’s death on April 9 at Windsor Castle was described as "peaceful." It came three weeks after the 99-year-old was discharged from a month-long hospital stay.

The palace insisted the royals would strictly adhere to national virus guidelines, measures that in theory would entail mask wearing in an enclosed space and social distancing.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the broad outlines of the funeral program for Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died April 9 at 99. The palace revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of the funeral.

Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant, remained in California on her doctor's advice.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and the father of the princes, together with his sister, Princess Anne, will lead the 15-member procession.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 mourners will attend the funeral. Other senior royals and three of Philip's German relatives have also been invited. The queen's husband of 73 years died April 9 at the age of 99.

Here is the full list of mourners who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle:

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles, eldest child of the queen and Prince Philip

3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles’ wife

4. Princess Anne, second child of the queen and Prince Philip

5. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Anne’s husband

6. Prince Andrew, third child of the queen and Prince Philip

7. Prince Edward, youngest child of the queen and Prince Philip

8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edward’s wife

9. Lady Louise Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter

10. James, Viscount Severn, Edward and Sophie’s son

11. Prince William, eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana

12. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s wife

13. Prince Harry, younger son of Charles and Diana

14. Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips

15. Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

16. Mike Tindall, Zara’s husband

17. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York

18. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice's husband

19. Princess Eugenie, younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah

20. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband

21. Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of the queen’s late sister Princess Margaret

22. Daniel Chatto, husband of Lady Sarah Chatto

23. David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, son of Princess Margaret

24. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of the queen

25. Edward, Duke of Kent, a cousin of the queen

26. Princess Alexandra, a cousin of the queen

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, a German cousin of Prince Philip

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, a German great-nephew of Prince Philip

30. Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, a friend of Prince Philip, married to the grandson of Philip’s uncle Lord Mountbatten

The children of Philip and the queen — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will walk behind the hearse. So will grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, but not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry’s decision to quit royal duties and move to California, will flank their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

The moment is likely to stir memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.

Armed forces bands will play hymns and classical music before the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.

Inside the gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service will be simple and somber. There will be no sermon, at Philip’s request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal protocol. But Dean of Windsor David Conner will say the country has been enriched by Philip’s "unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith."

Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral have a maritime theme, including the hymn "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," which is associated with seafarers and asks God: "O hear us when we cry to thee/For those in peril on the sea."

As Philip’s coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, Royal Marine buglers will sound "Action Stations," an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle — a personal request from Philip.

Gen. Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, said the ceremony would "reflect military precision and above all, I think, it will be a celebration of a life well-lived."

Along with Philip’s children and grandchildren, the 30 funeral guests include other senior royals and several of his German relatives. Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to a thicket of European royal families.

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join in when a four-person choir sings hymns. The queen, who has spent much of the past year isolating with her husband at Windsor Castle, will sit alone.