Prisoners elgible for federal aid, Wayne County CPL waitlist extends 9 months, barricaded gunman on east side

Beginning last week, prisoners incarcerated in Michigan received access to forms to apply for up to $1,200 in federal aid.

The initial ruling came out of federal court in California after $1 million in aid was sent to 85,000 prisoners before the IRS requested that money back, arguing they weren't eligible for aid.

Prisoners are more likely to fall victim to fraud, lawyers for the tax agency argued.

Ultimately, the court ruled that doesn't happen enough to refuse them access to relief. The extra $1,200 could offer major aid to prisoners and their families, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections said.

"A lot of our prisoners come from lower-income families so if they chose to do so, they could send that money home to help out their family and who then spend it the local economy," Chris Gautz said.

There is a slight catch for those applying for aid, however. Gautz said if prisoners owe court-ordered fines, restitution, or child support, some of that money may be sent a different direction.

The prisoners have until Nov. 4th to apply for the money.

Waitlist for a Concealed Pistol License is 9 months long in Wayne County

Kristal Hunt is a single woman, a homeowner, and a businesswoman who frequents a location that takes her late into the night.

"So with all those factors - all those together, it's like okay, now it's time to protect myself," she said.

So she finally set up an appointment to receive her Concealed Pistol License. The date? July 21, 2021.

"It seems like that’s the common thing in Wayne County; it’s barriers when you’re trying to go about things in the right way. It’s people doing this the legit way, why are we having so many barriers?" asked Hunt.

Across the county line in Oakland and Macomb, appointments take at most two to three weeks. In Wayne, the estimation is closer to nine months.

A spokeswoman for the county clerk's office says furloughs and displacements as well as an increase in demand have driven up wait times.

“Wayne County is the largest county in the state of Michigan. The volume that we service far surpasses that of any other county throughout the state.

As a way to speed up processing time, the office has requested additional fingerprinting machines.

But the backlog in CPL distributions may be forcing others into carrying a firearm anyways. The action is unlawful and could result in prison time.

"The problem that we’re seeing is that people are getting their certificates after completing the training. Some of them are saying it is so bad out here, I am going to carry anyway and they can't wait until June or July," said Attorney Terry L. Johnson. "And people are carrying firearms, albeit illegally and they are looking at five-year felonies for this."

Barricaded gunman on Detroit's east side

Detroit police have established a perimeter on Dutchess Street for a possible barricaded gunman near Casino in the Moross and Kelly area.

While the scene of the incident was at 12600 Dutchess, police had pushed reporters and bystanders back.

It's unclear if anyone else is in the home. The family of the suspect was in the area earlier but didn't say much.

Detroit police investigate fatal shooting at Sunoco gas station

Detroit police are looking into the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in a gas station early Monday night.

Around 6:06 p.m., a suspect killed a man in the 9900 block of E. Warren at a Sunoco gas station.

Police have released very little information regarding the incident, but have released video of two men they would like to speak to who were near the gas station at the time of the shooting. One is a man sitting in a car out front while the other was inside the gas station at the time.

It's unclear if the killing was linked to an argument or a robbery.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Two men wanted for shooting during marijuana sale

Detroit police are looking for two men wanted in a shooting during a marijuana sale that left one man in temporary serious condition.

During a planned meetup with a 30-year-old man in the 18300 block of W. Chicago, one suspect was talking to the victim while the other exited the pickup truck, shot him and took the cannabis.

Both men then jumped in the pickup truck and fled with a third man driving.

One suspect was described as a Black male in his 20s, wearing all red, and the second a Black man in his 20s, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, armed with a handgun. They fled in an older model GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.

Man, toddler hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home

A man and a 3-year-old were hospitalized after a fire tore through their mobile home, destroying most of what was inside.

Both are in stable condition and are being treated for nose burns and smoke inhalation.

With members of the family homeless, a GoFundMe page was set up for donations.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Woman falsely declared dead by Southfield paramedics this summer has died

An attorney for the family of a woman falsely declared dead in August says the 20-year-old died on Sunday.

Timesha Beauchamp passed as a result of massive brain damage she suffered when Southfield paramedics wrongfully declared her dead and failed to provide her much needed oxygen.

Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit on behalf of the family.

Since then, the city has suspended the licenses of the paramedics and EMT's involved, however, they have countersued to keep their licenses.

34-year-old fatally shot in Detroit overnight

Detroit police said a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the 4400 block of John C. Lodge Service Drive.

The shooting took place around 3:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with knowledge call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

Jill Biden visiting multiple spots in Michigan Tuesday

The wife of the Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden will be in Michigan on Tuesday, visiting several locations as she canvasses for her husband.

Two weeks out from the election and candidates are making their final push in states they deem key to winning the general election.

She'll begin with an urban farm tour in Detroit around 2:30 p.m., then a canvass lunch in Madison Heights at 3:35 p.m., then a voter mobilization even in Dearborn at 4:30, before wrapping up in Saginaw at 6:15 p.m. with a voter now car rally.

Daily Forecast

Rain will hold off for most of the day until showers return tonight. A high of 54 is forecasted for Tuesday.

Commission adopts new rules to mute mics in upcoming debate

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule changes Monday, three weeks after a chaotic opening faceoff between the two presidential contenders that featured frequent interruptions — most by Trump.