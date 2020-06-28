Protesters march for chain in Southwest Detroit

Black Lives Matter Rallies are now heading into a second month.

They all started after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes.

“I've probably been to 6 or 7 of these marches all over the state,” said protester Eno Laget.

On Sunday, a March in Southwest Detroit was organized. It all started at Patton Park.

“The immigrant community, the black community all coming together to merge their struggles,” said organizer Ameila Duran.

Members of Detroit Will Breathe, the activist group in charge of the daily rallies downtown.

“I think it's going to be important to make sure that people get a first-hand experience what we're fighting for,” said Detroit Will Breathe Tristan Taylor.

And they’re fighting for the end of racial injustice.