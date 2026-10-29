Questions surrounding vans at Huntington Place when ballots are counted in Detroit

The Brief In 2020 and 2024, vans and U-Hauls pulled up to the back of Huntington Place during Election Day. FOX 2 talked to Matt Friedman, a spokesperson for ‘Detroit Vote,’ a non-partisan, information campaign.



Mystery vans, U-Haul trucks filled with ballots pulled into the back of Huntington Place on Election Night are part of the folklore surrounding the ballot counting in Detroit.

The 2020 Election in Detroit

Big picture view:

It all began in 2020 when people were trying to bust down windows to get into the area where people were tabulating ballots. The reaction had a lot to do with so-called mystery vans and U-Haul trucks.

In 2020 and 2024, they pulled up to the back of Huntington Place. Inside are ballots from ballot drop boxes around the city. However, it did look odd, and it became national news twice as President Trump fanned the flames. The City of Detroit pushed back with a seemingly reasonable explanation for it all.

FILE - Election challengers affiliated with the Republican Party peer into the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting processing room at TCF Center on Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times v Expand

What they're saying:

FOX 2 talked to Matt Friedman, a spokesperson for ‘Detroit Vote,’ a non-partisan, information campaign.

"In the City of Detroit there are 38 flat boxes around the city," he said. "That’s a great thing for voters. It’s very convenient to be able to vote absentee in your neighborhood, but it creates a logistical challenge: an election night that takes hours to figure out and that’s because, after 8 o’clock, all of those absentee ballots need to be collected from around the city and that takes time just to collect it takes even more time to verify the signatures on all those ballots at the Department of Elections in New Center, and then it takes additional time to process those balance tabulate them and come final results and that’s why trucks will be showing up late at night with those ballots after they are collected from around the city"



Dig deeper:

We also asked Friedman why they use unmarked vans or those U-Haul’s, and he said it’s just not a financially sound decision to buy trucks for this transport process.

It’s much less expensive just to rent for the night.