article

The Brief A 7th grade Warren middle school student faces a long journey after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike. The Warren police department credited a school resource officer with making that journey a little easier. Trevor Travier was gifted some of the coolest Detroit Lions swag — as well as a call from Jameson Williams himself.



For Trevor Travier, a middle school student and football player, the road to recovery will be a long one after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in Warren earlier in October.

But thanks to the altruism of a school resource officer and some goodwill from Tanner's favorite team, that recovery was made a little easier.

A long recovery

The backstory:

Travier, a 7th grader enrolled at Lincoln Middle School in Warren, was riding his bike near Van Dyke and 9 Mile on Oct. 15 when he was hit by a truck.

The truck kept going, dragging Travier with him.

After police responded, the teen was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He will make a full recovery, but it will be a long process. Already, Travier has gone through several surgeries and has more in the future.

‘Extraordinary generosity’

Local perspective:

The Warren Police Department said a 28-year-old veteran who works as a resource officer at the middle school got an idea to make Travier's time in the hospital a little better.

Adnan Durrani reached out to the Detroit Lions, hoping they could gift the 7th grader with some fun memorabilia. Instead, the team sent over a gift package complete with swag fit for the biggest fans.

In addition to receiving a Jameson Williams jersey, two Lions hats, a miniature helmet, and an Amon-Ra St. Brown bobblehead, he got a phone call from Jamo himself.

What they're saying:

"Officer Durrani embodies the heart of our department, demonstrating the genuine care and personal connection our officers develop with the community," said Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "We extend our sincere thanks to the Detroit Lions and Jameson Williams for their remarkable generosity in lifting Trevor’s spirits, as well as to the dedicated medical team guiding him through his recovery."