Redford Police reunite family with found child

article

UPDATE: "Thanks to the power of social media and caring citizens, the child's parents have been located. The investigation into the circumstances involving how he came to be wandering around unsupervised is continuing," Redford Township Police Chied Jennifer Mansfield said.



The Redford Township Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a 2-year-old African American boy.

The child was found near Claude Alison Park on Beech Daly. The child appears healthy.

Anyone with information on the child's parents or guardians is asked to call 313-387-2555.

