Rep. Rashida Tlaib detained by police while protesting at DTW

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) was detained by police outside Detroit Metro Airport while protesting on Friday.

Sitting on the road alongside eight other people, the congresswoman was protesting unaffordable health care and low wages. Photos posted on Twitter show dozens of other workers with picket signs on the sidewalk.

The protest appears to be targeted at Delta. Tlaib was accompanied by catering workers that work at the airline, upset with the company.

The signs that individuals were holding read "Delta: One Job should be enough."

Her spokesperson said she was "willingly detained" in solidarity with workers, before being released.

The tweet was posted by a member of the Unite Here group, a union that represents hotel, gaming, food service, and airline industry employees from Canada and the U.S..