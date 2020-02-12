Report: Michigan State to hire Colorado's Mel Tucker to replace Mark Dantonio



Michigan State has reportedly found its next football coach. According to a report by The Athletic, Colorado head coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to take over the head coaching job for the Spartans. The 48 year old Cleveland native turned down initial interest late last week, but MSU power brokers came back to Tucker's representatives with an offer that apparently was impossible to ignore. On Saturday, Tucker tweeted:

"While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs

"We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild"

People with knowledge of Tucker's deal say it doubles his Colorado coaching salary, which is around $2.7 million. It also includes a substantial increase to the Michigan State strength and conditioning staff budget and program resources. Mel Tucker began his coaching career at MSU on Nick Saban's staff in the late 90's and now will be returning home to the Big Ten. Michigan State University has not released a statement on the hiring as of yet.