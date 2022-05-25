Rochester man accused of meeting up with child at motel in Traverse City area

A Rochester man is accused of talking to a child and meeting up with the minor.

Police said they were contacted in August 2021 after a child’s guardian found nude photos on the child's phone. An investigation led them to Paul Anthony Pavliscak.

According to police, Pavliscak, 21, was talking to the child on the Snapchat app, and met at a motel in the Traverse City area. Police did not specify if the photos on the child's phone were of Pavliscak.

After an investigation, Pavliscak was arrested on May 5 and charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. He was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, and is due back in court next month.