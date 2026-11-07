Roseville shooting: Victim taken to hospital, suspect fled
ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police in Roseville, a suburb about 13 miles north of Detroit, are investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Police investigate shooting
What we know:
According to a press release, Roseville police were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Common Road and Gratiot Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting at a business near Common Road and Groesbeck Highway.
Arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot to the back.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white pickup truck before officers could arrive.
Detectives are now investigating witnesses.
Police do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.
What we don't know:
Police did not comment on the identity or the health status of the victim.
Likewise, investigators did not give any further description of the suspected shooter or a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The source for this story is a Roseville Police Department release. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.