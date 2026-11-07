Roseville shooting: Victim taken to hospital, suspect fled

article

The Brief Roseville police say officers were called at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 7 to a reported shooting at a business near Common and Groesbeck. According to police, a victim with a gunshot wound to the back was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect left in a white pickup truck before officers arrived, and detectives are interviewing witnesses.



Police in Roseville, a suburb about 13 miles north of Detroit, are investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Police investigate shooting

What we know:

According to a press release, Roseville police were dispatched to a report of a shooting near Common Road and Gratiot Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on a report of a shooting at a business near Common Road and Groesbeck Highway.

Arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot to the back.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white pickup truck before officers could arrive.

Detectives are now investigating witnesses.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not comment on the identity or the health status of the victim.

Likewise, investigators did not give any further description of the suspected shooter or a motive for the shooting.