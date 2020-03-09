Rounding out busy day in Michigan, Joe Biden rallies at Detroit high school ahead of primary

article

On the eve of Michigan's Primary, Democratic presidential candidates made a final dash around the state to galvanize enough votes.

While Senator Bernie Sanders held a roundtable discussion on coronavirus at a metro Detroit hotel, former Vice President Joe Biden held a rally at a Detroit high school.

Biden will be speaking at the Renaissance High School, off of Outer Drive.

While Biden enters the final day of the race in Michigan up in the polls against Sanders, it's the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist that scored a big upset in the 2016 Michigan primary, when he beat out Hillary Clinton for the most delegates.

Before making an appearance at the high school, Biden also presented to fans in a community center in Flint, Michigan. There, he spoke alongside New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, a former opponent on the trail who endorsed him for president.

He's also received endorsements from several other Michigan leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly).

There are 125 delegates up for grabs in the Michigan primary. While the state's delegate total is dwarfed by larger states in the country, its status as a purple state in the general election makes it a key electoral boundary that candidates will be vying heavily for in the coming months.