San Jose VTA shooting kills 9, including employee who opened fire

A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning during a morning meeting left multiple people injured and nine people dead - including the shooter, according to authorities and sources.

The shooter was a VTA employee, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the gunman killed himself following the massacre, which left a tight-knit transit community in shock and mourning.

Multiple sources identified the suspect as Sam James Cassidy, 57, a technician at the rail yard where the shooting occurred.

In addition, KTVU learned that a fire reported at Cassidy's home on Angmar Court, which broke out two minutes after the mass shooting, was linked to what occurred at the VTA light rail yard, the mayor of San Jose confirmed.

Cassidy's address became the site of a second crime scene by mid-morning. Law enforcement investigators and vehicles lined the streets in front of his home through the afternoon. There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Cassidy's ex-wife told KTVU the two divorced in 2009 and she did not have much contact with him since then.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said the barrage of bullets was reported at 6:34 a.m. at the VTA light rail yard at 101 Younger Avenue, just a stone's throw from sheriff headquarters.

A series of 911 calls prompted a flood of first responders and police, who had to conduct a rescue operation of those left wounded inside the building. The ATF and the FBI were called in to help investigate what happened and why.

Two patients were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other was in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if there were other patients taken to other hospitals.

Ground and aerial video showed dozens and dozens of patrol cars and fire engines lined the streets near the transit yard.

The VTA provides bus, light rail, and paratransit services and is a partner in regional rail service including Caltrain, Capital Corridor, and the Altamont Corridor Express

Davis would not elaborate on the type of weapon used or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, which is a VTA hub that stores trains and serves as a maintenance yard not too far from the sheriff's office. He also wouldn't say how many people were injured or taken to the hospital.

"This is a fluid and active investigation," Davis said.

Sheriff Laurie Smith said she didn't want to share too many details as developments were unfolding in real-time.

Shortly after the shooting, the mother of a VTA employee told KTVU her son called her to say that he was taken safely in the auditorium of the sheriff's office. Her son told her that the shooting occurred during a meeting of union members. She wasn't sure if it was an official meeting or not. Another employee described the meeting as just a regular morning meeting of shift employees.

Her son was in the breakroom at the time of the shooting. He said the shooting occurred in the room next to the breakroom.

No one would comment about the shooting at the local union office.

But Amalgamated Transit Union International President John A. Costa issued a statement that said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the multiple fatalities and injuries at a shooting today at a VTA rail facility. Our hearts and prayers are with our sisters, brothers, and their families at ATU Local 265 in San Jose."

Costa said the union is working to provide support and assistance to the victims’ families, and "everyone impacted by this tragic event."

On social media, ATU Local 265 simply wrote the word "pray."

The sheriff's office would not confirm the motivation behind the shooting.

Michael Hawkins, 19, the son of a VTA employee, also told KTVU that his mother was working at the time of the shooting and was very scared when it happened. She ended up calling him on her co-worker's phone because she had dropped hers.

"I don't know how many people were with her," the young man said. "I think she was very close to the shootings. I guess she hid in the room with the rest of her coworkers."

His voice choked with emotion, VTA Board Chair Glenn Hendricks said at a news conference that VTA service would be suspended at noon and bus bridges would be provided for commuters.

"This was a horrible tragedy," he said, adding how proud he was of all the employees who were soldiering on. "We're so sorry this happened. We're so sorry for you."

The mass shooting occurred in the VTA maintenance yard, where vehicles are dispatched — not in the organization’s operations center, Hendricks said.

"It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able to try to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened," he added.

The loss of life garnered international attention, and Mayor Sam Liccardo tried to assuage the public that "the shooter is no longer a threat."

At a news conference, Liccardo added that this was a "horrific day for our city and a tragic day for the VTA family."

He vowed that this should "never happen again" in San Jose, signaling some type of gun reform ordinances coming in the next two days.

Liccardo said that he knows several people who were working there at the time. And despite the pain, Liccardo said he knows the city will get through this.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said it's important to remember that the VTA employees have been heroes all throughout the coronavirus pandemic, driving buses and taking people where they needed to go.

"And now we're calling them to be heroes a second time," Chavez said, in reference to the tragedy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was "in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely."

The shooting grabbed the attention of President Joe Biden.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the VTA mass shooting shows again how the country is suffering from an "epidemic of gun violence."

Former presidential candidate and now US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted: "My heart breaks for the families and colleagues of those lost in today's shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail operations facility. Transit workers have kept the traveling public safe this past year—we must do the same for them."

The last mass shooting in the South Bay occurred in July 2019 at the Garlic Gilroy Festival.

That's when Santino Legan walked into the annual family festival and opened fire.

Two children, Stephen Romero, 6, and Keyla Salazar, 13, were killed. So was 25-year-old Trevor Irby. Another 17 people were injured before Legan turned the gun on himself as police moved in.

Nationwide, the VTA mass shooting was the latest of at least eight deadly U.S. mass shootings in the past three months, including a string of attacks at Atlanta-area day spas in mid-March and a rampage days later that left 10 people dead at a Colorado supermarket.

Last month, a former employee of an Indianapolis FedEx center shot eight workers to death and then took his own life.

For those who want information about the VTA victims, they can call 408-299-2311.

