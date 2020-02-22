Search for Kenyel Brown continues

Police are still searching for Kenyel Brown, the man who authorites say is a person of interest for 6 different homicides.

Most recently, Highland Park Police confirmed that Kenyel Brown is a person of interest for an incident that involved a man who was beaten to death on February 18th.

Another incident happened Saturday morning around 1:45 in the 20 block of Minnesota Street. Police say 36-year-old man was found shot to death in a back room of a vacant building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lastly, Brown is also wanted in connection to Thursday's fatal shooting in the 16000 block of E. 8 Mile killing a 41-year man and a double homicide that occurred in River Rouge.

Police say Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with a Texas licensed plate NXL-7787, he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information leading to Browns arrest, please call Detroit Police Homicide or the US Marshall Tip line at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.