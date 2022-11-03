Secretary of State to discuss upcoming midterm election in Detroit

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will discuss election systems during a press conference in Detroit Thursday.

The agency head plans to talk about Michigan's election processes with just days before the November midterm. FOX 2 will stream the press conference, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

Several statewide offices are up for grabs on Nov. 8, including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general. There are also ballot proposals that if approved could have profound implications on how the state votes and how its leaders govern in the coming years.

Detroit city preps for election day

Detroit plans to have the majority of absentee ballots counted within hours of polls closing on Nov. 8, the city's election administrator said Thursday.

Daniel Baxter, who will be working from the Department of Elections next Tuesday, said the city anticipates it will have received 60,000 absentee ballots that will be pre-processed ahead of election day. After polls open, those ballots will be inserted into the tabulator for counting.

"We're hoping that between 9 and 10 p.m., you'll have the lions share of all votes cast in the city of Detroit," Baxter said. "At least 60,000 absentee ballots and 60% of precincts."

Janice Winfrey, the Detroit City Clerk said she's expecting a total turnout of between 28 and 33% in Detroit. An extra 15-18,000 absentee ballots are expected after the original 60,000.

The city also has 4,000 poll workers trained to process ballots at both the local precincts and at the Huntington Center.