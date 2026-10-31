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The Brief Unscramblerer released a list of the most mispronounced words across the U.S. based on Google search data. Michigan's results feature international foods, musicians and a state landmark. Zooming out to the rest of the country, apparently Americans have a harder time pronouncing Worcestershire sauce than Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.



If you have a hard time pronouncing "gauche," you’re not the only one. According to a recent report from Unscramblerer, the French term for socially awkward is the most mispronounced word in Michigan.

Wisconsin’s most mispronounced words

The backstory:

Unscramblerer, an online tool that helps people unscramble words, released a list of the most mispronounced terms in the U.S. based on Google search data.

While gauche is No. 1 on the list, classic Michigan mainstays aren't far behind. The list also features Mackinac, famous for its silent "c," as well as Paczki. Eating the Polish pastry on Fat Tuesday is a massive statewide event, but the spelling clearly trips people up.

It’s not just regional staples giving Michiganders a hard time. Trendy food items, musicians and a certain canine does too.

Here’s the full list of Michigan’s most mispronounced words and how to say them correctly:

Gauche (GOHSH) Acai (ah-sigh-EE) Gyro (YEE-roh) Curacao (KOOR-uh-sow) Paczki (POONCH-kee) Nguyen (WIN) Iran (ih-RAHN) Dachshund (DAKS-hund) Focaccia (foh-KAH-chuh) Mackinac (MAK-uh-naw) Sade (shah-DAY) Laufey (LAY-vay) Pho (FUH) Birria (BEE-ree-uh)

Meanwhile, across the nation…

Big picture view:

Zooming out to the rest of the country, the national list has a slightly different mix. Food takes the top spot, but a lot of Americans are also struggling with traditional Irish names, the endless debate over how to say "gif" and that massive Mary Poppins tongue-twister. See the most mispronounced words in America below.

Worcestershire sauce (WUUS-ter-sheer saws) Gyro (YEE-roh) Dachshund (DAKS-hund) Niche (NEESH) Porsche (POR-shuh) Qatar (kuh-TAR) Gif (JIF) Curacao (KYUR-uh-sow) Saoirse (SEER-shuh) Pho (FUH) Salmon (SAM-un) Nguyen (WIN) Aoife (EE-fuh) Acai (ah-sigh-EE) Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (soo-per-kal-ih-FRAJ-ih-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-ih-DOH-shus)