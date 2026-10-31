See the most mispronounced words in Michigan – and how to really say them
DETROIT - If you have a hard time pronouncing "gauche," you’re not the only one. According to a recent report from Unscramblerer, the French term for socially awkward is the most mispronounced word in Michigan.
Wisconsin’s most mispronounced words
The backstory:
Unscramblerer, an online tool that helps people unscramble words, released a list of the most mispronounced terms in the U.S. based on Google search data.
While gauche is No. 1 on the list, classic Michigan mainstays aren't far behind. The list also features Mackinac, famous for its silent "c," as well as Paczki. Eating the Polish pastry on Fat Tuesday is a massive statewide event, but the spelling clearly trips people up.
It’s not just regional staples giving Michiganders a hard time. Trendy food items, musicians and a certain canine does too.
Here’s the full list of Michigan’s most mispronounced words and how to say them correctly:
- Gauche (GOHSH)
- Acai (ah-sigh-EE)
- Gyro (YEE-roh)
- Curacao (KOOR-uh-sow)
- Paczki (POONCH-kee)
- Nguyen (WIN)
- Iran (ih-RAHN)
- Dachshund (DAKS-hund)
- Focaccia (foh-KAH-chuh)
- Mackinac (MAK-uh-naw)
- Sade (shah-DAY)
- Laufey (LAY-vay)
- Pho (FUH)
- Birria (BEE-ree-uh)
Meanwhile, across the nation…
Big picture view:
Zooming out to the rest of the country, the national list has a slightly different mix. Food takes the top spot, but a lot of Americans are also struggling with traditional Irish names, the endless debate over how to say "gif" and that massive Mary Poppins tongue-twister. See the most mispronounced words in America below.
- Worcestershire sauce (WUUS-ter-sheer saws)
- Gyro (YEE-roh)
- Dachshund (DAKS-hund)
- Niche (NEESH)
- Porsche (POR-shuh)
- Qatar (kuh-TAR)
- Gif (JIF)
- Curacao (KYUR-uh-sow)
- Saoirse (SEER-shuh)
- Pho (FUH)
- Salmon (SAM-un)
- Nguyen (WIN)
- Aoife (EE-fuh)
- Acai (ah-sigh-EE)
- Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (soo-per-kal-ih-FRAJ-ih-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-ih-DOH-shus)
The Source: Information for the article was provided by Scramblerer. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.