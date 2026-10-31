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See the most mispronounced words in Michigan – and how to really say them

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FOX 2 Detroit
Michigan
Published October 31, 2026 4:50 PM EDT
Published October 31, 2026 4:50 PM EDT
article

In this photo illustration, a woman browses the Google website on her laptop, which has the search engine technology. (Photo Illustration by Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Unscramblerer released a list of the most mispronounced words across the U.S. based on Google search data.
    • Michigan's results feature international foods, musicians and a state landmark.
    • Zooming out to the rest of the country, apparently Americans have a harder time pronouncing Worcestershire sauce than Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

DETROIT - If you have a hard time pronouncing "gauche," you’re not the only one. According to a recent report from Unscramblerer, the French term for socially awkward is the most mispronounced word in Michigan.

Wisconsin’s most mispronounced words

The backstory:

Unscramblerer, an online tool that helps people unscramble words, released a list of the most mispronounced terms in the U.S. based on Google search data.

While gauche is No. 1 on the list, classic Michigan mainstays aren't far behind. The list also features Mackinac, famous for its silent "c," as well as Paczki. Eating the Polish pastry on Fat Tuesday is a massive statewide event, but the spelling clearly trips people up.

It’s not just regional staples giving Michiganders a hard time. Trendy food items, musicians and a certain canine does too.  

Here’s the full list of Michigan’s most mispronounced words and how to say them correctly: 

  1. Gauche (GOHSH)
  2. Acai (ah-sigh-EE)
  3. Gyro (YEE-roh)
  4. Curacao (KOOR-uh-sow)
  5. Paczki (POONCH-kee)
  6. Nguyen (WIN)
  7. Iran (ih-RAHN)
  8. Dachshund (DAKS-hund)
  9. Focaccia (foh-KAH-chuh)
  10. Mackinac (MAK-uh-naw)
  11. Sade (shah-DAY)
  12. Laufey (LAY-vay)
  13. Pho (FUH)
  14. Birria (BEE-ree-uh)

Meanwhile, across the nation…

Big picture view:

Zooming out to the rest of the country, the national list has a slightly different mix. Food takes the top spot, but a lot of Americans are also struggling with traditional Irish names, the endless debate over how to say "gif" and that massive Mary Poppins tongue-twister. See the most mispronounced words in America below. 

  1. Worcestershire sauce (WUUS-ter-sheer saws)
  2. Gyro (YEE-roh)
  3. Dachshund (DAKS-hund)
  4. Niche (NEESH)
  5. Porsche (POR-shuh)
  6. Qatar (kuh-TAR)
  7. Gif (JIF)
  8. Curacao (KYUR-uh-sow)
  9. Saoirse (SEER-shuh)
  10. Pho (FUH)
  11. Salmon (SAM-un)
  12. Nguyen (WIN)
  13. Aoife (EE-fuh)
  14. Acai (ah-sigh-EE)
  15. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (soo-per-kal-ih-FRAJ-ih-lis-tik-ek-spee-al-ih-DOH-shus)

The Source: Information for the article was provided by Scramblerer. This story was reported in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. 

Michigan