Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect for SE Michigan

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move through Metro Detroit tonight with the National Weather Service issuing numerous watches.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for Washtenaw and Livingston counties until 6:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. has been posted for among others, Lapeer, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, and Wayne counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Genesee County until 5:30 p.m.

Wind gusts of 70 miles per hour are accompanying the storm line, moving east at about 55 miles per hour and a chance of hail.

Most of SE Michigan should see the potential for storms around 6 p.m. then through the evening.

