Shooting at Southfield comedy club investigated, injuries unknown

The Southfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Punchline Comedy Club overnight.

The shooting was reported in the overnight hours at the club on Northwestern Highway, just north of 12 Mile. Police confirm they are investigating but are still working on the report and did not provide more details.

Southfield Police told FOX 2 they expect to have more information later in the day on Sunday.

A spokesperson for a neighboring business confirmed the investigation and said they are providing surveillance footage for Southfield Police.