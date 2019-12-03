Small plane crash reported at Coleman A Young International Airport

A small plane has crashed at Detroit City Airport on the runway.

Two people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash, although no injuries have been reported. The plane was a twin-jet aircraft. Officials are attempting to turn engines off.

According to Flight Aware, the plane took off from Willow Run at 8:19 a.m. and was scheduled to land at KDEP at 8:34 a.m.. The crash was reported around 8:40 a.m..

FOX 2 has reached out to the airport for more information. Stay with us as more details come in.