Small plane crashes outside Lansing airport, 3 reported dead

A single-engine plane has crashed near Capital Regional International Airport outside Lansing.

WLNS is reporting that three people were killed and three others were injured.

Airport spokesman Spencer Flynn says that the pilot was approaching to land when the six-passenger plane crashed about 9 a.m. Thursday.

He couldn't immediately confirm how many people were on the plane or what the injuries were.

Flynn says the airport and its runways remain open and no other flights have been affected.

WLNS is reporting the plane was coming from Indianapolis.

