Snowstorm coming Tuesday after windy day Monday

We'll get a taste of winter the next couple of days in metro Detroit for the first time in a while.

We'll trade the rain in for snow as we shift from Monday to Tuesday, but first, the wind will likely be the main story.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 4 p.m. Monday. 40-50 mph wind gusts will lead to scattered power outages. As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, 21,000 DTE customers are without power.

Meantime that wind will drop our temperatures to the 30s Monday afternoon and they'll keep falling overnight.

We'll be close to freezing Tuesday morning with snow expected to break out around 3-4 a.m., which will last through the morning commute.

Most of the snow will wind down by midday but a few showers may linger into the afternoon Tuesday.

Totals won't be outrageous, but minor accumulations (1-2") may cause some issues for the Tuesday morning commute.

Stay with FOX 2 Tuesday morning for your weather forecast and traffic updates. You can also keep an eye on the radar and get major weather alerts with the FOX 2 weather app.