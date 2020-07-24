Southfield freeway shut down after vehicle loses control and crashes into median wall

article

Two occupants of a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed down the Southfield Freeway have serious injuries after losing control and crashing into the median wall.

Happening around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning, a preliminary investigation by Michigan State Police reported a female driver entered the freeway at the 7 Mile entrance ramp after passing a Detroit Fire engine.

While passing the vehicle, the driver lost control and struck the median. Due to the high rate of speed, the vehicle bounced off the median wall and collided with the concrete shoulder wall.

Both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were taken to a local hospital by DFD emergency services.

The driver has critical injuries and the passenger sustained serious injuries.

All northbound lanes were closed for the on-scene investigation by state police but have been reopened.