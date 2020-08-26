Southfield Police and Fire to give update on investigation into woman found alive at funeral home

The Southfield Police and Fire Departments will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on the investigation of a 20-year-old woman who was found alive in Detroit funeral home after she was declared dead earlier that day.

Little information has been released since initial press releases were published on Sunday and Monday.

Timesha Beauchamp was found unresponsive Sunday morning when EMS from Southfield performed CPR on her for 30 minutes. After that, a local emergency department physician pronounced the woman dead based on the medical information the fire department provided at the scene.

The Southfield Police Department then notified the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office of their findings and the on-duty forensic pathologist released the body to the family who then sent it to the James H. Cole Home for Funerals in west Detroit.

When she arrived, the staff at the funeral home confirmed she was breathing and notified emergency medical services.