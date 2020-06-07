Southfield woman organizes peaceful prayer march

Courtney Stewart an Educator and Southfield Native organized a positive demonstration in light of the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

On Saturday, June 6, 2020, close to 300 participants gathered at Hope United Methodist Church for live worship music led by Jonathan Hodges, followed up by remarks from Courtney Stewart, Reverend Kevin Smalls with Hope United Methodist Church, Southfield Mayor, Kenson Siver, Southfield Police Chief, Elvin Barren, and State Representative Kyra Bolden of the Michigan House of Representatives, 35th District.

Stewart, a graduate from Grand Valley State University and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor, wanted to emphasize the importance of faith and prayer as we seek to address the many inequities that have impacted black communities.

"I look forward to doing more community organizing to combat social injustices that impact black communities," Stewart said.

The event ended at the Southfield Civic Center with a powerful prayer from Pastor Eric Moore of Tree of Life Bible Fellowship Church who encouraged everyone to kneel to the Glory of God as a way of showing the significance of faith as we fight against injustices.