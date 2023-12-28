Expand / Collapse search

SpaceX successfully launches two rockets back to back from Florida coast

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Updated December 29, 2023 5:26AM
FOX 35 Orlando

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched two rockets back to back from Florida's space coast Thursday night.

The first launch was the Falcon Heavy's launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit and happened at 8:07 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. 

This was the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy rocket side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

The second launch featured the Falcon 9 rocket – making it the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The Falcon 9 carried 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 

That launch happened at 11:01 p.m. 