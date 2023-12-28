SpaceX successfully launches two rockets back to back from Florida coast

SpaceX successfully launched two rockets back to back from Florida's space coast Thursday night.

The first launch was the Falcon Heavy's launch of the USSF-52 mission to orbit and happened at 8:07 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

This was the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon Heavy rocket side boosters, which previously supported USSF-44, USSF-67, Hughes JUPTER 3, and NASA’s Psyche mission.

Watch the Falcon Heavy rocket launch

The second launch featured the Falcon 9 rocket – making it the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The Falcon 9 carried 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

That launch happened at 11:01 p.m.