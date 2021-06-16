SpaceX to launch GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force on Thursday

You'll be able to watch a rocket launch during lunchtime on Thursday.

SpaceX is getting ready to send up a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 will carry a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opens at 12:09 p.m.

This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology, according to NASA.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said that there is 70-percent chance for favorable weather on Thursday. There will be a few showers to watch for though.

According to Space News, this will be the first national security space mission to use a refurbished Falcon 9 booster.

When the launch happens, you can watch it on FOX 35 News or in the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android