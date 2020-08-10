Sportscaster Dan Patrick reporting Big Ten presidents have voted to cancel football season

Longtime sportscaster Dan Patrick is reporting the Big Ten has made a decision whether or not to play football this season - and that the decision is no.

Patrick says the Big Ten presidents have voted 12-10 not to play this season. Nebraska and Iowa were the only two presidents that voted to play, meaning Michigan and MSU voted not to play if the source's information is accurate.

Patrick is also reporting that the SEC is trying to get teams to join their conference to play, and that the ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence about college football.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday.