Star football player who's deaf shaping future with summer internship amid COVID-19

Southfield's Devin Holmes is a defensive force on the football field despite being born deaf. He had big plans to play at the collegiate level this fall until COVID-19 forced his university to cancel the season.

But instead of dwelling on his disappointment, the 18-year-old - who's spent his childhood defying the odds - is using the extra time to make his future even brighter.

Joining the Southfield Ravens Pal football team at 12, he eventually made the varsity squad three years in a row at Bloomfield Hills High School. He's a dominating defensive lineman who made history when he was named captain of his team - the first deaf football captain in Michigan.

He was all set to play football at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. when COVID-19 dashed those plans. The upcoming season has been canceled.

"It was a challenge and I think he was, even though he's really reserved and really laid back I noticed it really did bother him," Gail said.

"I felt really sad about it. But I'm trying to continue to think positive and continue my regiment in working out so I can be ready," Devin said.

Advertisement

But Devin didn't let it bother him for long. Instead, he decided to keep moving forward, continuing to train his body to play football and pick up some new skills in the meantime through a very special summer internship with JVS Human Services.

"I'm learning how to communicate with others, how to manage my time, how to focus on my tasks," he said.

Every day Devin shows up ready to work and learn, performing maintenance at the Royal Golf Center. He's making new friends and having fun.

"The summer program is intended for students like Devin to thrive, to gain those experiences, gain that confidence so that they're employable from this point on and they have that drive to make themselves the best they can possibly be," said Todd McMillan, who's with JVS Human Services.

The best they can be on the football field or in the classroom, as Devin eventually wants to become a teacher and a coach.

"He doesn't let anything stop him. I instilled in him at a young age that you can do anything and he's taken off with it," Gail said.

"It doesn't matter what's going on. It may take a lot of work and discipline but you can be successful, deaf or hearing. Just persevere and work hard," Devin said.

When Devin wraps up his summer internship, he'll begin his college career taking classes online at Galduette and hopefully hit the football field there next season.