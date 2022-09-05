State trooper gets rammed by speeding driver north of Lansing before being arrested with gun, cocaine

A traffic stop took a threatening turn for a Michigan State Police trooper north of Lansing on Friday.

The trooper tried to pull over a driver going 97 miles an hour on I-69 -- but they refused to stop. Then, in Shiawassee County -- an MSP trooper tried to use stop sticks, but the driver crashed into the patrol car.

The driver got out and ran -- but was later caught.

The suspect is now facing a long list of charges -- including having no driver's license, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.



There were no injuries.



