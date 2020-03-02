Sterling Heights police investigate woman's death inside home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights police are investigating a woman's death inside her home Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of Shadywood Drive on a suspicious circumstance and found the woman dead inside the residence.
Detectives are at the scene while police say there is no danger to the public at this time.
If anyone has information contact the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.