Strange yellow substance seeps onto I-696 in Madison Heights

A strange ooze seeping through the freeway wall on the shoulder has caused the right lane of I-696 east bound to be closed Friday night.

The greenish-yellow substance is currently being tested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The results are expected sometime later on Saturday.

Hazmat crews claim there is no imminent threat to the public. But what has officials on alert is that any material that enters storm drains along I-696 eventually travels to Lake St. Clair.

Although the chemical substance is in Oakland County, due to the storm drain running to Lake St. Clair - Macomb County Public Works is assisting the situation.

"Pollution knows no county or city boundaries. Our first duty is to protect our local water and we stand ready to assist our federal and state partners to contain this material. The federal EPA and state EGLE, as well as the Madison Heights Fire Department, are on site and my staff is in close communication with them to ensure that this material is captured before it can migrate to the lake," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller.

"Our number one priority is protecting and preserving the water quality in our magnificent Great Lakes," Miller said.

Macomb County Public Works operates a 24-hour hotline that citizens may use to report pollution in local drains or waterways: 877-679-4337.