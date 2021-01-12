Superspreader ‘swinger’ party busted in South Central LA

LOS ANGELES - It was advertised as a "swinger's party." However, they were swapping more than just spouses.

FOX 11 Investigates has been showing Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department breaking up superspreader events over the last several weeks. But we didn't see this twist coming.

An "adults only" superspreader event got busted at a warehouse in South Central Los Angeles over the weekend. This time, it wasn't teenagers and young people... it was older, middle-aged partygoers.

"The party is over," an LASD deputy told partygoers over the loudspeakers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LASD's superspreader task force detained and cited more than "a couple hundred" people.

