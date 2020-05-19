Suspect in homicide of Santa Cruz tech exec allegedly found in Michigan

A man was arrested in Michigan on charges that stemmed from the kidnapping and killing of a tech executive in Santa Cruz last year, a source told WJBK.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office assisted law enforcement officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department in executing a search warrant for the unnamed suspect, the source said.

KTVU has not yet independently confirmed details of the suspect's capture.

He was subsequently arrested and transported to Macomb County Jail.

The man allegedly was one of four suspects sought in connection to the homicide of 50-year-old Tushar Atre, who was abducted from his Santa Cruz home on Oct. 1 in the early morning hours.

His body was later found on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Investigators confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy report. They said the motive for his killing appeared to be robbery.

Authorities have not provided information into the whereabouts of the three other suspects.

Atre founded and was the CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design agency.