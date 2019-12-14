Suspect in officer-involved shooting believed to be involved in Redford double shooting sources say

A man has died Saturday after an officer-involved shooting on Detroit's east side, police say.

Sources confirm that the deceased suspect was the shooter in the Redford homicide that occurred Friday night killing two women on Mercedes Street.

Saturday's officer-involved incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Woodlawn near Van Dyke.

According to police, officers were in the area doing an investigation when the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Officers returned fire striking the suspect.

The suspect died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police are not identifying the deceased suspect yet but says two other suspects have been detained.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Stay with Fox 2 for more updates as they become available.