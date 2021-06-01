Suspect throws fireworks at vehicles at Van Buren apartment, keys car when asked to stop

article

Van Buren police are looking for a person accused of throwing fireworks at passing vehicles at an apartment complex last month.

Police said the person was throwing the fireworks at Trilogy Apartments at about 3:30 p.m. on May 12.

A maintenance worker asked the person to stop. The person became "verbally abusive" and keyed the worker's personal vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-699-8938.