Suspected fatal shooting investigation underway at 12 Mile, John R in Madison Heights

A suspected fatal shooting investigation is underway at 12 Mile Road and John R, but police have not confirmed anything officially.

FOX 2 cameras at the scene said a body can be seen in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant. Numerous witnesses said that gunshots were heard outside and that it sounded like an exchange.

The FBI as well as multiple police agencies are at the scene and have the area roped off. Witnesses said the gunfire was heard around 4:30 p.m.

An employee of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant nearby told FOX 2 they were lockdown earlier today.

Tipsters spotted several police vehicles outside the restaurant, while Madison Heights police had no comment at this time.

