Suspects in U-Haul wanted for stealing $1K of Carhartt, BB guns in White Lake

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White Lake Township police are looking for three suspects who stole about $1,000 worth of Carhartt clothing and BB guns.

The backstory:

Two men and a woman got away in a U-Haul truck which police pursued until the speed and traffic in the area led to officers calling it off.

Police say just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a retail fraud report was made from a store in the 10000 block of Highland Road.

A responding White Lake Township police officer spotted the suspects in the U-Haul and pursued them eastbound on Elizabeth Lake Road to southbound Union Lake.

Police Chase U-Haul

Timeline:

During the chase the driver of the U-Haul hit a no parking sign, damaging the passenger side mirror.

"Due to high rates of speed, vehicle congestion, the suspect vehicle’s reckless driving, and concern for the public’s safety, the pursuit was discontinued and a (Be On the Lookout) was posted to area departments, for that vehicle/suspects," said Chief Matthew Ivory in a release.

Dig deeper:

Suspect descriptions given by police are:

A white man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, average weight and neck tattoo under his right ear. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants, light colored hair that is short or balding.

A thin Black male standing about 6 feet, 2 inches, with a fade cut to curly hair on top. He is described as appearing young, and might be a teenager with gaunt, sunken cheeks, and a missing front tooth. He was wearing a black vest with long sleeves and a vest.

A white female, about 5 feet, 8 inches, thin with black leggings and a white coat that could have also been light gray.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (248) 698-4400.

The Source: Information for this report is from White Lake Township police.

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