Suspects wanted after stolen credit card used to buy painting equipment, supplies from Pontiac Home Depot

Authorities are looking for two suspects who they say used a stolen credit card at a Pontiac Home Depot store.

A man and a woman used the card to buy about $745 worth of painting equipment and supplies from the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road on Nov. 2.

The suspects loaded the items into a late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck before the man left in the truck and the woman left in a newer model silver Nissan Armada, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Up to a $1,000 reward is offered for information. Submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.