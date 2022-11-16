Suspects wanted after stolen credit card used to buy painting equipment, supplies from Pontiac Home Depot
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities are looking for two suspects who they say used a stolen credit card at a Pontiac Home Depot store.
A man and a woman used the card to buy about $745 worth of painting equipment and supplies from the store at 545 S. Telegraph Road on Nov. 2.
The suspects loaded the items into a late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck before the man left in the truck and the woman left in a newer model silver Nissan Armada, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Up to a $1,000 reward is offered for information. Submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.