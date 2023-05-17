Freighter runs aground at Belle Isle

Officials are responding to a tanker that ran aground on Belle Isle.

Footage of the freighter showed the front end of the hull only feet away from the Belle Isle shoreline. The words written on the front end of the freighter say Mark W. Barker, The Interlake Steamship.

According to the website Boatnerd.com, which tracks boating traffic in the Great Lakes, the freighter's destination was Milwaukee.

It's unclear how the ship got stuck.

Check back later for more details.