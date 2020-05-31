Tear gas deployed during Sunday night's protest,after protesters refused to obey new curfew, Chief Craig says 

Detroit Police have confirmed that tear gas was deployed during Sunday night's protest in Downtown Detroit.

"We advised them of the curfew," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "The officers took rocks, bottles and railroad ties at some point."

That curfew, set by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, went in effect at 8pm Saturday night evening. Chief Craig said after several warnings to protesters, him and his team made the decision to take action.

"When officers are in significant danger, we have to act on that quickly," Chief Craig said. "With that said, we're certainly not going to compromise the safety of any of the protesters that were present, so we deploy the gas and cleared the area safe."

Chief Craig did confirm that there were some arrests made and no officers were injured during Sunday's protest.

