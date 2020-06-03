Tennessee woman arrested during Detroit protest on Sunday was illegally carrying a Taser, prosecutor says

The Wayne County Prosecutor said a 21-year-old woman from Tennessee has been charged with illegally carrying a Taser during a protest in Detroit on Sunday.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges filed against Jade Caldwell, of Brentwood, Tennessee, which is just south of Nashville and about 545 miles south of Detroit.

According to Worthy, Caldwell was part of a group near East Adams and Woodward a little before 10 p.m. on Sunday that had been ordered to disperse due to civil disorder and curfew violations.

Worthy said Caldwell refused to leave and was standing near an area where fireworks were being thrown at police officers. They chased her and ordered her to the ground and a Taser fell out of her pocket.

In Michigan, you are required to have a permit to own a Taser.

In Tennessee, where the defendant is from, there are no restrictions on possession of a Taser.

Sunday's protest erupted in tear gas as protesters pelted officers with rocks, bottles, and railroad ties.