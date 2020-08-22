The search continues to find missing DFD Sergeant in Detroit River

Search efforts are continuing Saturday morning after reports that Detroit Fire Sergeant Sivad Johnson went missing Friday night in the Detroit River near Belle Isle.

Around 9:00 p.m last night Michigan State Police received a call that a 10-year-old girl lost her father. Additional information disclosed that Johnson and several others went into the water to save two little girls from drowning.

Once the little girls were safe, the 10-year-old girl noticed she could not find her dad.

It is believed he may have been dragged underwater by the rip-current and no one noticed.

The search has turned into a recovery effort as of Saturday morning by the DPD dive team.

Johnson was a 2017 medal of valor winner and a superhero according to his friends and family.

