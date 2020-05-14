Thrusday News Hit: Operation Judgement Day, defiant barber has license revoked, and state trims staff hours

Within the larger pandemic-related tale being told in Michigan comes another chapter in the protests of the executive orders designed to slow the spread of the pandemic. Piggybacking on top of the spiking tensions between the Michigan governor and her Republican colleagues in the legislature is a third demonstration organized for Thursday. Following two protests on the capitol lawn that pointed criticism at Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order, while receiving its own form of criticism for disobeying social distancing guidelines and making lawmakers feel threatened, comes "Judgement Day."

Orchestrated by the Michigan United For Liberty group, the protests will begin at 9 a.m. and take place on the capitol lawn. The protesters believe the stay-home order is a constitutional overstep by Whitmer and should be rescinded. While she says she's fine with the criticisms, the governor has called the protests "disturbing" in how they've been undertaken, with several racist and misogynistic signs making appearances. During an appearance on "The View" on Wednesday, Whitmer said the protests make it likelier that the shelter-in-place restrictions she's ordered would be prolonged.

In response to the planned protest, Michigan State Police warned the right to bear arms has limits and law enforcement has laid out ground rules for. "What you're not allowed to do is brandish it," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "You can't point it at somebody. You can't have your finger indexed across the trigger like you're getting ready to do something. You can't go up there and yell at somebody screaming, hanging on to that weapon, you can't assault somebody with that weapon out there."

While the organized events may have proven to be the loudest form of protests, they aren't the only demonstration of criticism Michigan residents have taken. In a rural part of the state, a barber has continued operating his business in Owosso County. Karl Manke says he just wants to go back to work and to conduct that works safely.

However, by staying open, Manke has violated the state's temporary executive orders. In its latest development Wednesday, the state's licensing and regulatory agency suspended his business license.

Some lawmakers are also seeking to send Whitmer's executive actions via lawsuit. Last week, Republican leaders in the House and Senate both approved suing the governor to end her emergency declaration, which she has used to issue executive orders. It's unclear how a judge will rule, but experts believe history may be on the governor's side.

The state's staggering economy and its widening jobless rate has provided much of the fuel to justify the dissent around the state. More than 1.3 million residents have applied for benefits, which is about a quarter of the state's workforce. As Michigan's unemployment rate climbed to one of the highest in the country, the governor has eased restrictions on some businesses as the state eases back into work amid an uncertain future regarding COVID-19.

However, the economic scarring from shutting down the state's economy will likely last years. Economic forecasting puts Michigan's return to regular growth sometime in 2022. The more immediate issue the state and much of its city governments face in budgetary shortfalls will likely lead to layoffs and furloughs around Michigan.

On Wednesday, the state announced 31,000 employees would be taking two unpaid days off every pay period until July 25. That will save the state $80 million.

“As we continue to combat COVID-19, it’s clear that we’re facing unprecedented challenges that will lead to serious budget implications for the state of Michigan,” said Whitmer.

Unfortunately, cutting positions and mandating temporary leave will only put a dent in a budget deficit that stretches into the billions.

