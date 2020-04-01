Thursday News Hit: Whitmer's extended order, mail disruptions and COVID-19 recoveries

The Michigan governor is expected to announce an extension on her stay-at-home order today, making good on a promise she made earlier this week after telling residents the state isn't near "the apex" of COVID-19.

Arguing the worst was yet to come for Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer it would take an additional few weeks of social distancing and avoiding all non-essential travel to slow the spread of COVID-19 and give hospitals some breathing room as many near capacity in available ICU beds and ventilators.

Whitmer first called for a statewide shelter-in-place order on March 23, shortly after states like Ohio and Illinois made similar requests of their constituents to do the same. Since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Michigan on March 10, the state has been hit hard, with the most recent total eclipsing 20,000 cases and 959 deaths, the third-highest in the nation behind New York and New Jersey.

While it was airlines and cruise ships that were first impacted followed by restaurants and any other non-essential business as the virus spread, some Michigan residents can now expect their mail delivery to be impacted as well. With more workers becoming sick and a greater emphasis on social distancing, the U.S. Postal Service says customers living in zip codes beginning with 480-485 and 492 will be receiving mail every other day.

"It's a minor inconvenience but you know this COVID-19 virus is affecting everyone," said Deon Hamilton, a Detroit resident.

While it took almost a month for disruptions to mail service to arrive, the delay in postal service underscores how deep-rooted the hardships that lie ahead for residents. Some officials like Lead Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned the world may never be the same once the global pandemic subsides.

There is some good news beginning to emerge on the COVID-19 front. Michigan health officials say 56 people have recovered from the virus. As of April 3, those that had returned to normal were confirmed cases who are alive 30 days postonset.

New stories of survivors telling their successful battle of overcoming the disease have been trickling in for awhile now. Over the weekend, a 34-year-old woman told viewers there is hope after she beat the bug. Another Detroit EMT worker who also recovered described his story. However, the last time FOX 2 talked to Rob Nemeth, his partner was still hospitalized.

Following another brutal day of confirmed cases on Wednesday, the state is now preparing to release weekly data on the number of people to overcome the disease. Along with that information will be daily-updated testing data and hospital information including emergency department discharges, number of inpatients, number of patients in critical care and the number of patients on ventilators.

Bernie Sanders ends his presidential bid

As the state and country content with the pandemic, there is still a presidential election to watch. While the end of primary season feels like it has been put on hold, the biggest development since Michigan's primary election on March 10 came Wednesday when Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race. Ending another brutal run for president, Sanders has become an icon among the progressive left.

Since his longshot bid for president in the 2016 race, Sanders has risen to the upper echelons of American politics, representing a shift in priorities for a younger population.

As for Biden, the Democratic convention is still months away after being delayed until Aug. 17 as officials anticipated COVID-19 fears to still be present by summertime.