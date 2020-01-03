Toddler found dead, mother severely injured inside Novi home

Police are investigating the death of a young child Friday night inside a home on the west side of the city.

Novi police responded to a scene on Sevilla Circle at about 5:30 p.m. after a man returned home and discovered his wife and toddler.

Emergency personnel from the Novi Police and Fire Departments were dispatched and upon arrival found a female and toddler, a boy, with severe physical trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

It is unclear if police are looking for a suspect or if the woman and young child are victims of a domestic incident.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.