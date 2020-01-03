Toddler found dead, woman injured inside Novi home

Police are investigating the death of a young child Friday night inside a home on the west side of the city.

Novi police responded to a scene on Sevilla Circle at about 5:30 p.m. after a man returned home and discovered his wife and toddler.

Emergency personnel from the Novi Police and Fire Departments were dispatched and upon arrival found a female and toddler with severe physical trauma. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

