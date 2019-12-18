Traffic closed in Detroit near 7 Mile, Schoenherr as barricaded gunman situation continues

A police situation with a barricaded gunman is continuing into the morning hours Wednesday on Detroit's east side.

The barricade started Tuesday around 10 a.m. in a home on Pekley, near Seven Mile.

Police say the 45-year-old suspect fired shots toward his neighbor's house. No one was hurt.

Cmdr. Darin Szilagy says the suspect first fired shots Tuesday around 2 a.m. and police came to the home but couldn't find the suspect. When they came back again for a second report of shots fired later that morning, the barricaded situation began.

Police believe the man is alone and has mental health issues. It's not known if they've been able to make any contact yet with the man.

Those living nearby have been ordered to stay inside their homes.

The area of east Seven Mile and Schoenherr is closed to traffic.