Trenton woman charged with stalking Eminem

The Brief A Trenton woman is accused of stalking Marshall Mathers, known as music star Eminem. Nicole Gwen Savage has been charged with one count of aggravated stalking. She could face up to five years in prison.



A 46-year-old Trenton woman has been charged with stalking rapper Eminem.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Savage went to a residence owned by Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, in violation of an injunctive order barring her from contacting Mathers.

Security contacted law enforcement, who took Savage into custody without incident.

On Wednesday Savage was arraigned. She charged with one count of aggravated stalking, a five-year felony.

What they're saying:

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home and go about their daily lives without fear of being harassed or stalked. No one is exempt from these protections, regardless of their public profile or celebrity status," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Savage’s bond at $250,000 cash or surety only, no 10 percent option.

She was also ordered to have no contact with Mathers, possess no weapons and to not leave the state. If she posts bond, she must wear a GPS tether.

Savage is scheduled to appear in District Court for a probable cause conference on Nov. 9.