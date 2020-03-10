Tri-county votes being tallied for DIA millage renewal

It wasn't only a contentious primary race that made an appearance on your ballot today. Also up for a vote was a millage renewal for the Detroit Institutes of Arts. The museum was asking voters in the tri-county area for a .2 mill renewal.

First approved in 2012, the DIA is now asking residents of Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties to approve a decade of continued funding.

As of 10:26 p.m., results for the three counties were as follows:

Wayne (55.43% of precincts reporting):

Yes: 201,886

No: 57,982

Oakland (62.6% of precincts reporting):

Yes: 226,207

No: 70,972

Macomb (34.7% precincts reporting):

Yes: 93,946

No: 50,766

The millage, which represents 65% or $23 million of the museum's operating budget, would amount to 20 cents per $1,000 taxable value. A homeowner whose property is worth $150,000 and is voting to approve the millage would be taxed $15 a year.

The millage was meant to be a one-time levy imposed on voters as a way to assist the museum as Detroit was contending with bankruptcy. Two years later, the Grand Bargain helped save the institution's assets from being sold off.

According to a previous study by officials with the DIA, $11.6 million would come from Oakland County, $8.6 million from Wayne County, and $5.8 million from Macomb County.

There's several benefits the millage contributes to, including:

Free unlimited general museum admission

Discounted special exhibition tickets

Free school field trips

Expanded teacher professional development programs

Expanded community partnerships

You can learn more here.